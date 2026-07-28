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GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
GXO Logistics logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage of GXO Logistics with an “overweight” rating but set an $18 price target, implying roughly 66% downside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with 12 Buy ratings, two Holds and one Sell; the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $66.71.
  • GXO recently exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.50 in EPS versus a $0.37 consensus estimate and $3.30 billion in revenue, up 10.8% year over year. Institutional investors own approximately 90.67% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than GXO Logistics.

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target indicates a potential downside of 66.15% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GXO. Barclays upgraded GXO Logistics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded GXO Logistics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.71.

Read Our Latest Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.9%

GXO stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.90-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 175.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 4,775.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company's stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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