H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.8571.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on H. B. Fuller from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of H. B. Fuller from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

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H. B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of H. B. Fuller stock opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. H. B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $68.63. The company's fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average is $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.29%.The business had revenue of $950.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. H. B. Fuller's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that H. B. Fuller will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

H. B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. H. B. Fuller's dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H. B. Fuller

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in H. B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company's stock.

About H. B. Fuller

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller's product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

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