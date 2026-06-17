H. B. Fuller (FUL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 24th. Analysts expect H. B. Fuller to post earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $923.6710 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.62%.The firm had revenue of $770.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. H. B. Fuller's revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect H. B. Fuller to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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H. B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01. H. B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $68.63.

H. B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from H. B. Fuller's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. H. B. Fuller's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin bought 5,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.08 per share, with a total value of $295,103.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,670 shares in the company, valued at $494,883.60. This trade represents a 147.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H. B. Fuller

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H. B. Fuller by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in H. B. Fuller by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in H. B. Fuller by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in H. B. Fuller by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. Vertical Research raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H. B. Fuller presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.80.

Read Our Latest Report on FUL

About H. B. Fuller

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller's product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

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