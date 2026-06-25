H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.60, but opened at $61.42. H. B. Fuller shares last traded at $59.2640, with a volume of 119,290 shares.

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H. B. Fuller News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting H. B. Fuller this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of H. B. Fuller from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $58.00 price target on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised H. B. Fuller from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Vertical Research raised H. B. Fuller from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded H. B. Fuller from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H. B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on H. B. Fuller

H. B. Fuller Trading Down 7.3%

The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.26.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $950.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.83 million. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.62%.The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

H. B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from H. B. Fuller's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. H. B. Fuller's payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Insider Transactions at H. B. Fuller

In related news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin acquired 5,170 shares of H. B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.08 per share, with a total value of $295,103.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,883.60. The trade was a 147.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $101,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 129.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 19.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 382.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in H. B. Fuller by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company's stock.

H. B. Fuller Company Profile

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller's product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

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