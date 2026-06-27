H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

FUL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $67.00 price target on H. B. Fuller in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $69.00 price target on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.33.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on H. B. Fuller

H. B. Fuller Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $63.20 on Friday. H. B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.80.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $950.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.83 million. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.29%.H. B. Fuller's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that H. B. Fuller will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at H. B. Fuller

In related news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin acquired 5,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.08 per share, for a total transaction of $295,103.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $494,883.60. This trade represents a 147.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.83% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H. B. Fuller

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 3.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 4,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in H. B. Fuller by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about H. B. Fuller

Here are the key news stories impacting H. B. Fuller this week:

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan upgraded H. B. Fuller (FUL) from neutral to overweight and lifted its price target to $67 from $58, citing optimism around EBITDA growth. Benzinga report on JPMorgan upgrade

J.P. Morgan upgraded from neutral to overweight and lifted its price target to $67 from $58, citing optimism around EBITDA growth. Positive Sentiment: The company reported strong Q2 results, with EPS of $1.41 and revenue of $950.3 million, both above expectations, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Zacks earnings beat article

The company reported strong Q2 results, with EPS of $1.41 and revenue of $950.3 million, both above expectations, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Neutral Sentiment: H. B. Fuller announced a recommended cash offer to acquire Advanced Medical Solutions Group for about $942 million including debt, reinforcing its push into medical adhesives but also adding integration and financing risk. BusinessWire acquisition announcement

H. B. Fuller announced a recommended cash offer to acquire Advanced Medical Solutions Group for about $942 million including debt, reinforcing its push into medical adhesives but also adding integration and financing risk. Neutral Sentiment: The company also outlined a FY2026 EBITDA target range of $650 million to $675 million as it advances the AMS deal, which gives investors a clearer outlook but does not remove acquisition uncertainty. Seeking Alpha EBITDA guidance article

The company also outlined a FY2026 EBITDA target range of $650 million to $675 million as it advances the AMS deal, which gives investors a clearer outlook but does not remove acquisition uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Some investors and activists criticized the AMS purchase as too expensive or risky, and the stock sold off as shareholders weighed the deal’s size and execution risk. Ancora statement on acquisition opposition

About H. B. Fuller

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller's product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

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