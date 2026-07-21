H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTHT. Zacks Research cut shares of H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th.

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Institutional Trading of H World Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in H World Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,334,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,760 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in H World Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,703,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,617 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in H World Group by 359.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,137,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,495,000 after purchasing an additional 889,869 shares in the last quarter. True Light Capital Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,602,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 406.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 840,173 shares of the company's stock worth $39,530,000 after acquiring an additional 674,438 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.13. H World Group has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About H World Group

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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