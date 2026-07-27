H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.080-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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H2O America Price Performance

Shares of H2O America stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.50. 392,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,759. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. H2O America has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. H2O America had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 12.87%.H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that H2O America will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of H2O America in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on H2O America in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "hold" rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of H2O America from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of H2O America from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of H2O America in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H2O America presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on H2O America

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H2O America news, major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners purchased 2,784 shares of H2O America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $172,691.52. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,615,265 shares in the company, valued at $286,284,887.95. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H2O America

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of H2O America by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in H2O America by 1,020.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in H2O America in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in H2O America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in H2O America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H2O America

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

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