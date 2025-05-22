HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Thursday.

HASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.00.

HASI opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 393.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,688,560 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $152,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,997,416 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $30,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,155,411 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $379,790,000 after acquiring an additional 949,253 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 699,275 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 672,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

