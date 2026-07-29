Hagerty (HGTY) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Hagerty to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $316.2070 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.88 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, analysts expect Hagerty to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hagerty Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:HGTY opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. Hagerty has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kevin M. Delaney sold 9,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $114,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 89,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,084,281. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,458 shares of company stock worth $163,227. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Hagerty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 115,277 shares of the company's stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Hagerty by 165.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,131 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hagerty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,039 shares of the company's stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HGTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hagerty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hagerty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Hagerty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hagerty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hagerty has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hagerty

About Hagerty

Hagerty is a specialized automotive lifestyle and insurance company that caters primarily to collectible car enthusiasts. Its core business centers on offering classic vehicle insurance policies designed to protect antique, vintage and specialty automobiles, motorcycles and boats. These policies typically feature agreed-value coverage, flexible usage options and access to restoration services, aligning with the unique needs of collectors and hobbyists.

Beyond insurance, Hagerty operates a comprehensive suite of community and content services under its automotive lifestyle brand.

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