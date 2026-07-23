Haleon (HLN) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Haleon (NYSE:HLN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2669 per share and revenue of $7.4341 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 2:00 AM ET.

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Haleon Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.13. Haleon has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haleon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Haleon by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the company's stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Haleon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc NYSE: HLN is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group's consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

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