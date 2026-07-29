Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,725,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session's volume of 8,882,040 shares.The stock last traded at $10.1450 and had previously closed at $10.27.

Get Haleon alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "sell" rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Haleon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLN

Haleon Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 22.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,323 shares of the company's stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Haleon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 73,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haleon by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company's stock.

About Haleon

Haleon plc NYSE: HLN is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group's consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Haleon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Haleon wasn't on the list.

While Haleon currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here