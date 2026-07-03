Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.6250.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HNRG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Hallador Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hallador Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hallador Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

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Hallador Energy Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $16.25 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $765.86 million, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.24.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $101.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Daniel Timothy Hudson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $254,100. This represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 338,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,649,047.61. This represents a 4.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $506,270 over the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,534 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the energy company's stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,233.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,532 shares of the energy company's stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 450,049 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 246,106 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company's primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador's operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

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