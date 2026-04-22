Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.8095.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Halliburton from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore raised shares of Halliburton from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

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Key Stories Impacting Halliburton

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,600 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $88,842.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $479,849.31. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,846 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $132,187.02. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,657.47. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 415,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,291,882 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $273,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 163,267 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $330,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.04. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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