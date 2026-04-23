Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Argus from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the oilfield services company's stock. Argus' target price points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zephirin Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Halliburton from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Get Halliburton alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Trading Up 2.5%

Halliburton stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,630,422. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. Halliburton has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $88,842.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $479,849.31. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $132,187.02. Following the sale, the vice president owned 81,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,805,657.47. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,291,882. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 981 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Halliburton

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat estimates — EPS $0.55 (above consensus) and revenue $5.4B, driven by international strength (Latin America, Europe/Africa); margin expansion and cash generation supported the beat. HAL Q1 CY2026 Deep Dive

Q1 results beat estimates — EPS $0.55 (above consensus) and revenue $5.4B, driven by international strength (Latin America, Europe/Africa); margin expansion and cash generation supported the beat. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher targets after the quarter (HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC, TD Cowen, Griffin, Stifel), which lifts sentiment and potential buy-side flows. Analyst Upgrades After Q1

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher targets after the quarter (HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC, TD Cowen, Griffin, Stifel), which lifts sentiment and potential buy-side flows. Positive Sentiment: Management sees early signs of a North American rebound and expects a drilling ramp-up as higher oil prices persist — a constructive forward-demand signal for oilfield services. CEO: U.S. oil in early innings

Management sees early signs of a North American rebound and expects a drilling ramp-up as higher oil prices persist — a constructive forward-demand signal for oilfield services. Neutral Sentiment: Index/visibility gains: Halliburton is getting added/spotlighted in Russell 1000 energy group shifts — may attract passive/index flows but is not an immediate earnings driver. Russell 1000 Spotlight

Index/visibility gains: Halliburton is getting added/spotlighted in Russell 1000 energy group shifts — may attract passive/index flows but is not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Business development: Company said it is discussing commercial terms with customers for Venezuela operations — potential upside if commercial activity resumes, but outcomes and timing remain uncertain. Venezuela discussions

Business development: Company said it is discussing commercial terms with customers for Venezuela operations — potential upside if commercial activity resumes, but outcomes and timing remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Near-term headwinds from the Iran conflict — management flagged a Q2 earnings impact of roughly $0.07–$0.09 per share and higher costs tied to geopolitical disruptions, which could weigh on margins short term. Conflict-related cost flag

Near-term headwinds from the Iran conflict — management flagged a Q2 earnings impact of roughly $0.07–$0.09 per share and higher costs tied to geopolitical disruptions, which could weigh on margins short term. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warn of rising uncertainty after the rally and a handful of less bullish ratings/targets remain (and a limited sell-side pullback/downgrade narrative exists), which could cap near-term upside if macro or activity signals sour. Caution on rally/downgrade

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Halliburton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Halliburton wasn't on the list.

While Halliburton currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here