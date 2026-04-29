Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.59 and last traded at $40.9940, with a volume of 509608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

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Halliburton News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zephirin Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HAL

Halliburton Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business's 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, COO Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 5,441 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $184,014.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 187,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,645.86. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 19,618 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $663,480.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 344,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,652,173.70. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,360 shares of company stock worth $7,317,882. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,929,285 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $145,860,000 after buying an additional 96,394 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 134,365 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 66,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,645,526 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $40,480,000 after buying an additional 186,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company's stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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