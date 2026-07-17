Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.60.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

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Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $124,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 42,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,225,195.24. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,650. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 74,102 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,798 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $77.54 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.64 and a 1-year high of $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The business's 50 day moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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