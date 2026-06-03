Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $1,351,600.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,886,572.40. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $690,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $1,435,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $635,000.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $1,284,800.00.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.82. 2,144,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.88. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.06 and a 12-month high of $82.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 146,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. BankChampaign National Association acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Halozyme Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Halozyme Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here