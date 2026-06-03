Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $690,700.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,030,564.60. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,351,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $1,435,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $635,000.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $1,284,800.00.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of HALO traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,473. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $51.06 and a one year high of $82.22. The company's fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The company had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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