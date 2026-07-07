Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.26 and last traded at $81.40, with a volume of 100975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.78.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,030,564.60. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,084,650. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 72,179 shares of company stock worth $5,052,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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