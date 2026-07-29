Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $121.3720 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $121.96 million.

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Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of HBB traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. 272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,800. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $325.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hamilton Beach Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hamilton Beach Brands

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Beach Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 39,507 shares of the company's stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,775 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded small kitchen and household appliances. The company's product portfolio spans a range of countertop and electric appliances, including blenders, mixers, toasters, coffeemakers, slow cookers, air fryers, and specialty beverage machines. Through the Hamilton Beach and Proctor-Silex brands, the company serves both everyday consumers and commercial foodservice operators.

Established in 1910, Hamilton Beach has introduced a number of innovations in small-appliance technology, from early electric drink mixers to modern immersion blenders and multi-function cookers.

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