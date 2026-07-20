Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Trading Down 2% - Time to Sell?

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB - Get Free Report) shares were down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 21,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 46,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Beach Brands currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on HBB

Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Down 2.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $306.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business's fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.96 million. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Hamilton Beach Brands's payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Beach Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 190,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,602 shares of the company's stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 340,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded small kitchen and household appliances. The company's product portfolio spans a range of countertop and electric appliances, including blenders, mixers, toasters, coffeemakers, slow cookers, air fryers, and specialty beverage machines. Through the Hamilton Beach and Proctor-Silex brands, the company serves both everyday consumers and commercial foodservice operators.

Established in 1910, Hamilton Beach has introduced a number of innovations in small-appliance technology, from early electric drink mixers to modern immersion blenders and multi-function cookers.

Further Reading

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