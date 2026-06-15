Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $758.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.90 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 21.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Treasurer Jonathan B. Levenson sold 6,075 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $185,955.75. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 39,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,213,043.69. This trade represents a 13.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Brown sold 37,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,199,568.00. Following the sale, the director owned 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,000. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 70,105 shares of company stock worth $2,220,158 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 37,329 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,596 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,820 shares of the company's stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 39,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,653 shares of the company's stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 20,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 87.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

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