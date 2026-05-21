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Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Hamilton Insurance Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Hamilton Insurance Group has an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from nine research firms, with six buy ratings, two hold ratings, and one strong buy. The average 12-month price target is about $33.43.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results beat earnings expectations, reporting $1.64 EPS versus the $1.08 consensus estimate, though revenue of $758.91 million fell short of analysts’ forecast.
  • Insiders have been selling shares recently, including director David A. Brown and treasurer Jonathan B. Levenson, while institutional ownership remains significant at 29.17%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Insurance Group.

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.4286.

HG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Hamilton Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HG

Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE HG opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $33.72.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $758.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $933.90 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 21.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Insurance Group

In other news, Director David A. Brown sold 37,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,199,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,000. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Jonathan B. Levenson sold 6,075 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $185,955.75. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 39,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,213,043.69. This trade represents a 13.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 70,105 shares of company stock worth $2,220,158 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,732 shares of the company's stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 456,436 shares of the company's stock worth $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 44,690 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,928 shares of the company's stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,590 shares of the company's stock worth $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 90,655 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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