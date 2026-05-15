Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Treasurer Jonathan Levenson Sells 6,075 Shares

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG - Get Free Report) Treasurer Jonathan Levenson sold 6,075 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $185,955.75. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 39,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,213,043.69. This represents a 13.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE HG traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $31.85. 850,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,342. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.56. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $758.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $933.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company's stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 37,329 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,596 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,820 shares of the company's stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 39,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,653 shares of the company's stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 20,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,739 shares of the company's stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 39,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Hamilton Insurance Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Hamilton Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hamilton Insurance Group

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

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