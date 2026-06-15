Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) COO Andrea Anigati Kramer Acquires 1,283 Shares

Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) COO Andrea Anigati Kramer acquired 1,283 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.46 per share, with a total value of $99,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 87,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,766,131. This trade represents a 1.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Hamilton Lane Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of HLNE stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.99. The stock had a trading volume of 927,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,974. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.11. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $161.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane's revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Hamilton Lane's payout ratio is 36.55%.

Hamilton Lane announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 53.9% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 55,236 shares of the company's stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 905,660 shares of the company's stock worth $90,045,000 after acquiring an additional 103,663 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 24,167 shares of the company's stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,007 shares of the company's stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $159.00 to $141.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLNE

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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