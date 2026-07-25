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Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
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Key Points

  • Hammond Power Solutions has a consensus analyst rating of "Buy", with all seven covering analysts issuing buy or outperform ratings. The average 1-year price target is C$371.86.
  • Several brokers recently raised their price targets, including Acumen Capital to C$365, Canaccord Genuity to C$348, National Bank Financial to C$355, and RBC to C$350. Raymond James also set a C$405 target, the highest mentioned.
  • The stock opened at C$274.54, below the consensus target, and the company reported C$2.08 EPS and C$264.84 million in quarterly revenue in its latest earnings release. Analysts expect full-year EPS of about 7.42.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hammond Power Solutions.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$371.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$345.00 to C$365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$226.00 to C$348.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial set a C$405.00 target price on Hammond Power Solutions and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$325.00 to C$355.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$250.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

Shares of HPS.A opened at C$274.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company's 50-day moving average is C$313.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$246.15. Hammond Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$111.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$365.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hammond Power Solutions had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of C$264.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hammond Power Solutions will post 7.4221267 EPS for the current year.

About Hammond Power Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India. The company operates in various geographical markets including Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India in which it derives majority revenue in the United States and Mexico.

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Analyst Recommendations for Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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