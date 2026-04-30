Hancock Whitney Touts “Exceptional” 2025 at Annual Meeting, Boosts Dividend to $0.50, Buybacks Continue

Hancock Whitney NASDAQ: HWC used its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders to highlight what President and CEO John Hairston described as an “exceptional” 2025, pointing to earnings growth, balance sheet discipline, and increased shareholder returns alongside investments aimed at long-term growth.

Hairston told shareholders the company’s 2025 performance reflected “the success of our strategic efforts to pivot to growth,” emphasizing both acquisitions and organic initiatives. During the year, Hancock Whitney completed the acquisition of Sabal Trust Company, he said, and continued to invest in organic growth by adding “revenue-generating associates across our footprint” and opening new financial centers in North Dallas, which he called attractive for “both demographic and economic reasons.”

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Management highlights 2025 results and growth investments

In his remarks, Hairston said the bank continued expanding its team into 2026, noting “approximately 30 net new bankers” during the first quarter. He also referenced the company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings release, stating it delivered “another quarter of solid performance” as Hancock Whitney continued to execute its organic growth strategy while maintaining a “disciplined approach to expense management.”

Hairston also framed the company’s strategy and culture in the context of its long history. “Since our founding in 1899, our core values have guided us through changing economic environments, industry transformation, and generations of growth,” he said, adding that the same values continue to shape how the bank serves clients and communities.

Dividend increases and share repurchases discussed

Hairston highlighted increased shareholder returns, including dividend increases approved in January 2025 and again in 2026. He said those moves brought the quarterly common dividend to $0.50 per common share. “We have increased our common dividend every year since 2024,” Hairston said, calling the dividend “a tangible return” for shareholder investment.

During the meeting’s Q&A segment, a shareholder asked what three actions the board would take in 2026 to increase shareholder value. Hairston pointed to a combination of dividends, share repurchases, and oversight of strategic objectives.

Dividend growth: Hairston said the board “raised dividends a nickel per share in Q1 of this year,” and that, combined with dividend increases in 2024 and 2025, equated to “about $0.20 per share per quarter” and “approximately 67% per share in increased dividends” over the past “little over two years.”

Hairston said the board “raised dividends a nickel per share in Q1 of this year,” and that, combined with dividend increases in 2024 and 2025, equated to “about $0.20 per share per quarter” and “approximately 67% per share in increased dividends” over the past “little over two years.” Share repurchases: Hairston said the board authorized management in 2025 to accelerate the company’s prior 5% repurchase authority, and that the company “repurchased a full 5% of our shares in 2025 alone.” He said the board approved another 5% repurchase authorization for 2026, and that, as noted in the first-quarter earnings release, “1.4 million shares of that authorization were repurchased in Q1.” He added that the company reiterated an expectation to complete the remaining 5% authorization over the course of 2026 “based on what we know now.”

Hairston said the board authorized management in 2025 to accelerate the company’s prior 5% repurchase authority, and that the company “repurchased a full 5% of our shares in 2025 alone.” He said the board approved another 5% repurchase authorization for 2026, and that, as noted in the first-quarter earnings release, “1.4 million shares of that authorization were repurchased in Q1.” He added that the company reiterated an expectation to complete the remaining 5% authorization over the course of 2026 “based on what we know now.” Corporate strategic objectives: Hairston said the board “approved and oversees management’s activities towards attaining our CSOs,” including “improving ROTCE, while simultaneously growing our balance sheet over time.” He added that the board is actively engaged in ensuring goals are met “while responsibly managing risk and avoiding volatility and earnings.”

Shareholders approve proposals at annual meeting

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Nita Kuhner conducted the formal portion of the meeting and reported that a quorum was present. Kuhner said shareholders considered three proposals, and that the board recommended votes in favor of each item.

The proposals included the election of five director nominees to serve until the 2029 annual meeting, an advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation as disclosed in the proxy statement, and ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2026.

Kuhner said Broadridge Financial Solutions served as inspector of elections and would tabulate the votes. After polls closed, Kuhner reported that preliminary vote counts indicated “all proposals, as recommended by the board, have passed,” with final tabulation to be certified and filed with the meeting minutes.

Board attendees and meeting close

Hairston introduced director nominees and board members attending remotely, including Frank Bertucci, Dean Liollio, Thomas H. Olinde, Joanie C. Teofilo, Richard Wilkins, Moses H. Feagin, Randall W. Hanna, Suzette Kent, Merritt Lane, Jerry L. Levens, Sonya C. Little, Sonia A. Pérez, Christine L. Pickering, and Al Williams.

Following the conclusion of business and a brief Q&A with no additional questions, Hairston adjourned the meeting and thanked shareholders for their continued support.

About Hancock Whitney NASDAQ: HWC

Hancock Whitney Corporation NASDAQ: HWC is a regional financial services company headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi. The firm was established in April 2019 through the merger of Hancock Holding Company and Whitney Holding Corporation, each of which traced its roots to the late 19th century. This combination created one of the largest bank holding companies in the Gulf South region, with a network of branches serving both urban and rural communities.

The company's core business activities include commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

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