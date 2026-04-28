Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Insider Matthew Fuhr Sells 3,300 Shares

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC - Get Free Report) insider Matthew Fuhr sold 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $101,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,048,281.66. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Hanmi Financial Trading Up 1.0%

Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 268,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,206. The firm has a market cap of $924.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hanmi Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $134.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $71.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Hanmi Financial's payout ratio is 41.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,529 shares of the bank's stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 181,509 shares in the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 785,756 shares of the bank's stock valued at $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 167,485 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,125 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 125,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,852 shares of the bank's stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAFC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $29.50 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hanmi Financial

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation is a bank holding company based in California, primarily operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hanmi Bank. Established in 1982 to serve the Korean‐American community in Los Angeles, the company has expanded its footprint to include branch locations throughout California as well as markets in Illinois, Texas and Washington State. Hanmi Bank offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products designed to meet the needs of small and medium‐sized businesses, professionals and individual clients.

On the commercial banking side, Hanmi Bank provides business checking and savings accounts, lines of credit, commercial real estate lending and SBA‐guaranteed loans.

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