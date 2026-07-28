Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 312.67.

HBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 318 to GBX 290 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 295 price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 450 to GBX 425 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 351 target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 255 to GBX 245 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

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Insider Activity at Harbour Energy

In other news, insider Blair Thomas sold 54,775,572 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205, for a total transaction of £112,289,922.60. Insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

LON HBR opened at GBX 238.11 on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 182 and a 1 year high of GBX 321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 254.89.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

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