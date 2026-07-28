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Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Harbour Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Harbour Energy has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from six analysts: four recommend buying the stock and two advise holding it. The average 12-month price target is GBX 312.67.
  • Recent analyst targets have generally been reduced, with price objectives ranging from GBX 245 to GBX 425; JPMorgan gave the stock a neutral rating, while Jefferies, Canaccord Genuity, and Stifel maintained buy ratings.
  • Insider Blair Thomas sold 54.8 million shares for approximately £112.3 million. Harbour Energy shares opened at GBX 238.11, compared with a one-year range of GBX 182 to GBX 321.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 312.67.

HBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 318 to GBX 290 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 295 price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 450 to GBX 425 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 351 target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 255 to GBX 245 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on HBR

Insider Activity at Harbour Energy

In other news, insider Blair Thomas sold 54,775,572 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205, for a total transaction of £112,289,922.60. Insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

LON HBR opened at GBX 238.11 on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 182 and a 1 year high of GBX 321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 254.89.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

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Analyst Recommendations for Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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