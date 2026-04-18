Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 704.07 and traded as high as GBX 814. Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 788, with a volume of 47,944 shares changing hands.
Hargreaves Services Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 770.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 704.07. The company has a market cap of £260.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.59.
Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 33.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Hargreaves Services had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hargreaves Services Plc will post 42.9487179 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hargreaves Services
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Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company's three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS). Services provides critical support to many core industries including Energy, Environmental, UK Infrastructure and certain manufacturing industries through the provision of materials handling, mechanical and electrical contracting services, logistics and major earthworks.
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