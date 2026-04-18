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Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Hargreaves Services logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Technical breakout: Hargreaves Services' stock crossed above its 200-day moving average (200‑day MA GBX 704.07), trading as high as GBX 814 and last at GBX 788 on volume of 47,944 shares.
  • Valuation and balance-sheet metrics: Market cap ~£260.5M, P/E 12.12, debt-to-equity 33.96, current ratio 2.24, quick ratio 0.82 and beta 0.59.
  • Earnings and outlook: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 33.38, with a net margin of 6.77% and ROE 11.00%; analysts forecast ~GBX 42.95 EPS for the year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Hargreaves Services.

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 704.07 and traded as high as GBX 814. Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 788, with a volume of 47,944 shares changing hands.

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 770.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 704.07. The company has a market cap of £260.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 33.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Hargreaves Services had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hargreaves Services Plc will post 42.9487179 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hargreaves Services

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company's three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS). Services provides critical support to many core industries including Energy, Environmental, UK Infrastructure and certain manufacturing industries through the provision of materials handling, mechanical and electrical contracting services, logistics and major earthworks.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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