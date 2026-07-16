Harley-Davidson (HOG) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $1.1661 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE HOG opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm's 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Harley-Davidson's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Root sold 1,554 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $37,979.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $718,536. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul J. Krause sold 1,564 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $40,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $780,312. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 4,672 shares of company stock valued at $116,266 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 62.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 86,436 shares of the company's stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 18.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 153.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the company's stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,156 shares of the company's stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $30.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Harley-Davidson

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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