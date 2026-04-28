Harley-Davidson (HOG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post earnings of $0.2265 per share and revenue of $1.0144 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $496.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.21 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company's revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Harley-Davidson Trading Up 2.9%

HOG traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 828,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,044. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.28. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $31.25.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Harley-Davidson's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOG. Citigroup cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Read Our Latest Report on HOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 2,775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,640. This represents a 58.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Farley, Jr. sold 6,454 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $120,754.34. Following the sale, the director owned 16,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $303,195.55. The trade was a 28.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 15,387.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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