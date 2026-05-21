Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Trading Down 5.7% - Here's Why

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.4950. 802,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,447,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Harley-Davidson to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 2.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 2,775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,640. This trade represents a 58.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Krause sold 1,564 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $40,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $780,312. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 139.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,764 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 153.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,758.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company's stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Harley-Davidson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Harley-Davidson wasn't on the list.

While Harley-Davidson currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here