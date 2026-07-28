Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to announce earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $249.0060 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.21). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $40.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 813,889 shares of the company's stock worth $30,456,000 after buying an additional 458,321 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 42.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,381 shares of the company's stock worth $35,701,000 after acquiring an additional 388,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 213.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 503,081 shares of the company's stock worth $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 342,505 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1,865.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 322,295 shares of the company's stock worth $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 305,893 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 677.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 307,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 267,658 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HRMY

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc is a commercial‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering therapies for people with rare neurological and endocrine diseases. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Harmony Biosciences went public in 2020 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker HRMY. The company's mission centers on identifying and advancing medicines that address critical unmet needs in patient populations underserved by existing treatments.

The company's flagship product is WAKIX (pitolisant), the first and only histamine H3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist approved by the U.S.

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