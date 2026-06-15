Harry You Buys 1,000 Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) Director Harry You bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Broadcom Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $11.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $393.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 32,321,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,043,125. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $404.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.17 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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