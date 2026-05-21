Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given "Neutral" Rating at DA Davidson

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson's price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.64.

Get Hasbro alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $64.74 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a positive return on equity of 172.27%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 196,411 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $19,705,915.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 303,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,431,092.30. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company's stock.

Hasbro News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hasbro delivered a first-quarter earnings and revenue beat, led by strong demand in Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming, especially Magic: The Gathering. Reuters article

Hasbro delivered a first-quarter earnings and revenue beat, led by strong demand in Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming, especially Magic: The Gathering. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target on Hasbro to $117 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling continued analyst confidence. MarketScreener article

BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target on Hasbro to $117 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling continued analyst confidence. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target modestly but reiterated a Buy rating, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside. MarketScreener article

Citigroup lowered its price target modestly but reiterated a Buy rating, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside. Neutral Sentiment: Hasbro announced a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns but unlikely to be the main stock driver today.

Hasbro announced a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns but unlikely to be the main stock driver today. Negative Sentiment: Shares were pressured because investors focused on the company’s decision to maintain, rather than raise, full-year guidance after the strong quarter. Boston Globe article

Shares were pressured because investors focused on the company’s decision to maintain, rather than raise, full-year guidance after the strong quarter. Negative Sentiment: Hasbro canceled a Dungeons & Dragons game and discussed cybersecurity-related delays, adding near-term uncertainty around product and earnings timing. TipRanks article

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hasbro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hasbro wasn't on the list.

While Hasbro currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here