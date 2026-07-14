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Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Hasbro logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Roth Capital cut Hasbro’s price target from $120 to $100 but kept a buy rating, implying about 27.9% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts remain generally constructive: the latest consensus on Hasbro is a Moderate Buy with a $110.79 average price target, though individual targets have recently moved both up and down.
  • Hasbro reported a strong quarter, with EPS of $1.47 beating estimates and revenue of $1.0 billion topping expectations, even as the stock traded lower on the day of the report.
  • Interested in Hasbro? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Roth Capital's price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.85% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAS. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hasbro from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hasbro from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 521,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,224. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company's 50 day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $106.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a positive return on equity of 174.64%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $147,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hasbro by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,981,423 shares of the company's stock worth $220,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,962 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,357,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $357,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,499 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,085,000 after purchasing an additional 596,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $47,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company's stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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