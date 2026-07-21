Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a positive return on equity of 174.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

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Hasbro Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.24.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Hasbro's payout ratio is currently -168.67%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 36.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hasbro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.71.

Read Our Latest Report on HAS

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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