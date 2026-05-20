Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.18, but opened at $89.25. Hasbro shares last traded at $89.7060, with a volume of 344,961 shares trading hands.

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Key Hasbro News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hasbro reported first-quarter 2026 earnings and revenue above Wall Street estimates, with EPS of $1.47 versus consensus around $1.12-$1.20, signaling better-than-expected profitability. Reuters article

Hasbro reported first-quarter 2026 earnings and revenue above Wall Street estimates, with EPS of $1.47 versus consensus around $1.12-$1.20, signaling better-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: Results were helped by strong demand for Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming, especially Magic: The Gathering, which suggests the company’s higher-margin gaming business is still a key growth driver. WSJ article

Results were helped by strong demand for Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming, especially Magic: The Gathering, which suggests the company’s higher-margin gaming business is still a key growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted that Hasbro’s digital games business provided a meaningful boost in the quarter, reinforcing optimism that the company can lean on gaming to offset softness elsewhere. Seeking Alpha article

Several reports highlighted that Hasbro’s digital games business provided a meaningful boost in the quarter, reinforcing optimism that the company can lean on gaming to offset softness elsewhere. Neutral Sentiment: Hasbro also announced a partnership with Change to expand global donation campaigns across Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, which is strategically positive but likely not a major near-term stock driver. PR Newswire article

Hasbro also announced a partnership with Change to expand global donation campaigns across Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, which is strategically positive but likely not a major near-term stock driver. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment was dampened by Hasbro canceling a planned D&D action game, raising questions about the pace of its video-game ambitions and potentially disappointing fans and partners. TipRanks article

Investor sentiment was dampened by Hasbro canceling a planned D&D action game, raising questions about the pace of its video-game ambitions and potentially disappointing fans and partners. Negative Sentiment: The company also disclosed a cybersecurity-related update that delayed its results, keeping attention on operational risk even as the quarter beat expectations. Reuters article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Weiss Ratings raised Hasbro from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Hasbro from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hasbro from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 172.27% and a negative net margin of 4.62%.The company's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 196,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $19,705,915.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 303,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,431,092.30. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $892,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 14,519 shares of the company's stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $986,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 7.2% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 545,638 shares of the company's stock worth $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 36,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $612,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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