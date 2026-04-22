Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $193.5230 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.47 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

NYSE:HVT opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $373.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $27.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,898 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HVT shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Report on Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and home décor in the United States. Founded in 1885 by J.J. Haverty and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad assortment of upholstered furniture, case goods, mattresses, area rugs and decorative accessories. Customers can shop through a network of company-owned showrooms as well as an e-commerce platform, supported by in-house design services, delivery options and consumer financing programs.

Over more than a century of operation, Havertys has expanded its presence primarily across the Southeast and select markets beyond.

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