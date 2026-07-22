Hawkins (HWKN) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Hawkins to announce earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $313.4220 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:10 PM ET.

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Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.28 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, analysts expect Hawkins to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hawkins Price Performance

HWKN stock opened at $143.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $117.98 and a 52-week high of $186.15.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Hawkins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWKN. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on Hawkins and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Hawkins from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $185.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hawkins

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the second quarter worth $320,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 605.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company's stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc NASDAQ: HWKN is a specialty chemical company that produces and distributes water-treatment and industrial chemicals across North America. Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the company has built a network of manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that serve municipal, industrial and commercial customers. As a publicly traded entity, Hawkins leverages its long-standing presence in the chemical distribution industry to provide tailored solutions for complex water-treatment challenges and specialty chemical needs.

Hawkins' product portfolio encompasses a wide range of chemicals, including sodium hypochlorite, sodium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine, acids and specialty blends.

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