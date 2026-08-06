Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.35 and traded as high as GBX 61.75. Hays shares last traded at GBX 60.64, with a volume of 692,389,750 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 28 price objective on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 90 to GBX 75 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 33 target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 60 price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 57.20.

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Hays Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £932.57 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Hays announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hays news, insider Joe Hurd bought 5,672 shares of Hays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 35 per share, with a total value of £1,985.20. Also, insider Mark Dearnley bought 485,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 per share, for a total transaction of £145,650. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hays Company Profile

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