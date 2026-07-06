Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAYW shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hayward from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Hayward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

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Hayward Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE HAYW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.77. 115,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hayward has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.13 million. Hayward had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $2,073,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 701,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,117,323.52. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning bought 2,242 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,607.92. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 103,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,960.12. This represents a 2.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 222,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,544 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,933,077 shares of the company's stock worth $323,416,000 after buying an additional 105,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hayward by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,911,977 shares of the company's stock worth $184,040,000 after purchasing an additional 228,397 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Hayward by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 9,089,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,380 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hayward by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,546,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,108,000 after purchasing an additional 627,866 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,453,736 shares of the company's stock worth $99,726,000 after buying an additional 761,145 shares in the last quarter.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

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