HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

HBT Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. HBT Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

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HBT Financial Stock Performance

HBT traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 37,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,686. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $67.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on HBT Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HBT Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HBT

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Lenoir, North Carolina. Through its subsidiary, HomeTrust Bank, the company provides a full suite of personal and business banking services across western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee and Upstate South Carolina. The company's operations include a network of branch offices, ATMs and online banking platforms designed to serve both urban and rural communities in its primary market areas.

HomeTrust Bank's product offerings encompass traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

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