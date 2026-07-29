HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CRDL

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

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CRDL has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.50.

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Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $138.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 1,132.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 463,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 425,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 366.5% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 73,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company's stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc NASDAQ: CRDL is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing immunomodulatory treatments for patients with cardiovascular disease. The company's lead asset, CardiolRx, is a proprietary, pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) formulation designed to target the inflammation and oxidative stress underlying conditions such as acute myocardial injury and heart failure. Cardiol holds exclusive global rights to CardiolRx through a licensing partnership and is advancing additional preclinical programs focused on small-molecule immunotherapies for heart disease.

CardiolRx is formulated for oral administration and has been evaluated in a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 myocardial protection study assessing safety and key biomarkers following acute coronary syndromes.

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