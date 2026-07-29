Go Pro
→ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CRDL

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Cardiol Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HC Wainwright lowered Cardiol Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 EPS estimate to a loss of $0.08 per share from $0.06, while maintaining a “Buy” rating. The firm forecasts continued losses through 2027 before projecting profitability beginning in 2028.
  • Cardiol Therapeutics most recently reported a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share, matching consensus estimates. Analysts collectively rate the stock “Hold,” with a consensus price target of $8.50.
  • CRDL shares opened at $1.20 and were up 3.9%, with a market capitalization of approximately $138.3 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

CRDL has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDL

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $138.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 1,132.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 463,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 425,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 366.5% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 73,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company's stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc NASDAQ: CRDL is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing immunomodulatory treatments for patients with cardiovascular disease. The company's lead asset, CardiolRx, is a proprietary, pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) formulation designed to target the inflammation and oxidative stress underlying conditions such as acute myocardial injury and heart failure. Cardiol holds exclusive global rights to CardiolRx through a licensing partnership and is advancing additional preclinical programs focused on small-molecule immunotherapies for heart disease.

CardiolRx is formulated for oral administration and has been evaluated in a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 myocardial protection study assessing safety and key biomarkers following acute coronary syndromes.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cardiol Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Cardiol Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cardiol Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Cardiol Therapeutics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
BSEM: Four New Patents, Nasdaq Ambitions & Huge Analyst Target!
BSEM: Four New Patents, Nasdaq Ambitions & Huge Analyst Target!
From Huge Alerts (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines