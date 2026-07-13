HC Wainwright Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for ENLV

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV - Free Report) - HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

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Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENLV. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $247.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.52. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

Institutional Trading of Enlivex Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 527.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 67,886 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 156,336 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 719.4% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 153,990 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,198 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,800 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Enlivex Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Enlivex Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $300 price target, signaling continued long-term optimism about Enlivex Therapeutics. Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Quote

HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $300 price target, signaling continued long-term optimism about Enlivex Therapeutics. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst made small upward tweaks to several quarterly and annual EPS forecasts for 2026-2027, but the company is still expected to post losses throughout the period. Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Quote

The analyst made small upward tweaks to several quarterly and annual EPS forecasts for 2026-2027, but the company is still expected to post losses throughout the period. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish rating, the repeated EPS estimates remain negative, which may be weighing on investor confidence and contributing to the stock’s decline. Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Down 8.8% - Time to Sell?

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, that focuses on developing innovative immunotherapies for life-threatening inflammatory conditions. Founded in 2015, the company trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol ENLV and leverages a proprietary cell-based platform to restore immune balance in critical care settings.

The company's lead product candidate, Allocetra, comprises reprogrammed apoptotic cell therapy designed to recalibrate the innate immune system.

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