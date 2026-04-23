HC Wainwright Expects Weaker Earnings for LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for LENZ Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.86). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LENZ Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($3.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LENZ Therapeutics' Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LENZ. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LENZ Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of LENZ Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

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LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

LENZ Therapeutics stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. LENZ Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $313.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.66.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.09 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LENZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,071 shares of the company's stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 30,071 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company's stock.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

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