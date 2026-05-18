HC Wainwright Forecasts CorMedix's Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of CorMedix in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CorMedix's current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CorMedix's FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. CorMedix had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $127.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $104.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 226.1% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of CorMedix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CorMedix from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered CorMedix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CorMedix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.00.

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CorMedix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRMD opened at $7.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.46. CorMedix has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $17.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CorMedix by 1,006.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 124,909 shares of the company's stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 113,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the first quarter worth $194,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CorMedix by 29.4% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,757 shares of the company's stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CorMedix by 82.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,844 shares of the company's stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CorMedix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Key CorMedix News

Here are the key news stories impacting CorMedix this week:

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to reduce inflammation and prevent infection in critically and chronically ill patient populations. The company's lead product candidate, Neutrolin, is a catheter lock solution that combines taurolidine, heparin and citrate to prevent catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) in patients undergoing hemodialysis. Neutrolin has received market authorization in the European Union under the CE Mark and is positioned to address a significant unmet medical need for infection prevention in dialysis centers.

In addition to its lead asset, CorMedix is advancing a biochemical portfolio aimed at mitigating complications associated with peritoneal dialysis and other high-risk procedures.

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