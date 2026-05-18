HC Wainwright Has Negative Estimate for UTHR Q2 Earnings

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $6.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.76. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is $27.07 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for United Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $24.93 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $38.60 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $38.83 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $40.72 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

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Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $575.00 to $735.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price target on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $619.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $568.58 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $272.12 and a 52 week high of $609.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.47, for a total value of $5,744,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $10,843,695.72. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.93, for a total value of $150,137.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,944.04. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 521,413 shares of company stock worth $289,410,912. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $581,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,135 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,426,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 83.8% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 12,641 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Neutral Sentiment: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares for about $5.5 million, trimming her stake by 19%; CFO James Edgemond also sold 10,000 shares for about $5.7 million, reducing his ownership by 34.6%. These sizable insider transactions can make investors cautious about near-term sentiment. Article Title

CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares for about $5.5 million, trimming her stake by 19%; CFO James Edgemond also sold 10,000 shares for about $5.7 million, reducing his ownership by 34.6%. These sizable insider transactions can make investors cautious about near-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Director Nilda Mesa also sold 258 shares, a smaller transaction that adds to the recent insider selling trend. Article Title

Director Nilda Mesa also sold 258 shares, a smaller transaction that adds to the recent insider selling trend. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $660 price target, despite trimming its FY2030 earnings estimate slightly. Broader analyst coverage remains constructive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a target around $619.42, which may help support the stock. Article Title

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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