HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of ACHV Q2 Earnings

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV - Free Report) - HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Achieve Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences' current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2029 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11.

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Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACHV. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Achieve Life Sciences presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $14.67.

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Achieve Life Sciences Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $317.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 18,747.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,369,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346,011 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $2,652,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 472.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,359,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,614 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $1,581,000. Finally, KVP Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,298,000. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Achieve Life Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Achieve Life Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Achieve Life Sciences and a $12 price target , while raising near-term EPS estimates for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, signaling improved expectations around the company’s path toward commercialization. Analyst estimate updates for ACHV

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating on Achieve Life Sciences and a , while raising near-term EPS estimates for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, signaling improved expectations around the company’s path toward commercialization. Positive Sentiment: Achieve Life Sciences announced several senior leadership appointments, including a new board member and commercial leaders, which should strengthen preparations for a potential product launch of cytisinicline. Leadership appointments release

Achieve Life Sciences announced several senior leadership appointments, including a new board member and commercial leaders, which should strengthen preparations for a potential product launch of cytisinicline. Positive Sentiment: The company reported Q1 EPS of -$0.19 , beating the consensus estimate of -$0.30 , which suggests tighter expense control or better-than-expected operating performance. Earnings press release

The company reported , beating the consensus estimate of , which suggests tighter expense control or better-than-expected operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised some longer-term estimates, but also cut FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030 EPS assumptions , showing that the outlook remains uncertain even as near-term expectations improve. Analyst estimate revisions for ACHV

HC Wainwright raised some longer-term estimates, but also , showing that the outlook remains uncertain even as near-term expectations improve. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains centered on regulatory risk, since cytisinicline is still awaiting an FDA decision with a PDUFA date of June 20, 2026, and approval is not guaranteed. Regulatory risk article

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc NASDAQ: ACHV is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of cytisinicline, a plant-derived alkaloid for smoking cessation. The company’s mission is to offer a novel, evidence-based therapy that addresses the global need for effective and well-tolerated smoking cessation options. Achieve focuses its efforts on advancing the clinical profile of cytisinicline through rigorous development programs and regulatory engagement.

Cytisinicline (formerly marketed as Tabex® in Europe) acts as a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist, helping reduce withdrawal symptoms and nicotine cravings.

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